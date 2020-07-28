The best calipers to make sure your measurements are right every time

When using a caliper, you have to keep a few things in mind to make sure that you are getting the right reading on the distance you are measuring. Look at whether or not the caliper provides you with the right units and means of measurement first. Then, you need to keep the caliper stable and flush against the item you are measuring, or else you will get an inaccurate reading. It always helps to have a second opinion if you are having a hard time discerning certain distances.

The most common form of calipers that you will see in construction are vernier calipers. These are calipers that read the distance between two objects or sides of an object by having a jaw with a static top and an adjustable bottom. Calipers usually have rulers along the body to help you measure exact distances, and now we have digital readers that will give you the exact number without having to fuss over the small print.

Adoric Digital Caliper

Best Overall

The Adoric Digital Caliper has really been designed with the user in mind. There are four measuring modes that let you measure the inside and outside diameter, depth, and step. The digital caliper comes with two sets of jaws that will let you hold on to the inside or outside of any item you choose. The digital capabilities let you measure within millimeters of your object’s length, and you can use its zero setting function to help you with differential measurements. The large LCD screen gives you the reading with ease, and you can switch between inches and millimeters with the push of a button.

iGaging Digital Caliper

Best Battery Life

The last thing you want is to have a digital caliper that cannot keep up with you during the workday. The iGaging Digital Caliper will show you how well a caliper can keep up with its user. The digital caliper will show you your measurements to up to four decimal points over for an ultimate and precise measurement. Then, when you are not using it, it will automatically shut off and preserve its own battery life. The caliper is outfitted with dust and liquid resistance, so splashes of water or oil will not harm the digital caliper at all.

VINCA Digital Caliper

Best Value

Needing to fill up your toolbox does not need to cost you an arm and a leg. The Vinca Digital Caliper shows you what quality is without an egregious price. The stainless steel construction gives it a sleek look and durable body without hiking the price up. Stainless steel also lets you slide the jaw smoothly up and down the body. The caliper can also connect to your computer to transfer over measurements with its proprietary cord, so you can keep track of everything you measured that day.

For accurate and precise work, you need accurate and precise tools. These digital calipers will show you exactly what you need to know, and they will stay with you for a long time. Get yourself one of these great picks, and you will not be disappointed. You can measure twice, but you will only need to buy a caliper once.