The best high-heat spray paints for a long-lasting, heat-resistant finish

High heat spray paint is a vital tool when you don’t work with traditional surfaces. A regular spray paint doesn’t have the heat threshold to hold up to surfaces like some appliances or cars. However, our top choices for best high heat spray paint can take environmental challenges like a champion to return a quality finish every time.

A high heat spray paint is vital to ensuring that your challenging jobs are done well. This special type of paint finishes better and has a higher threshold for heat than traditional spray paints, so use it when you aren’t sure your regular paint will hold up. Let’s take a look at the options we’ve chosen to find the one that’s right for you.

Rust-Oleum High Heat Spray Paint

Best Overall

The protective finish of this heat resistant spray paint helps prevent damage, cracks, and rust. It's suitable for intermittent heat temperatures up to 2,000 degrees and offers an any angle spray that dries quickly to the touch. Use it for all your challenging jobs and get an excellent, solid finish each and every time.

Dupli-Color Metalcast Anodized Coating

Best Automotive

The professional metal cast coating of this high heat spray is suitable for a variety of automotive jobs, helping resist rust and damage from the road. It sprays quickly and evenly and dries well without smudging. Use it to achieve a professional finish each time.

Design Engineering High-Temperature Silicone Coating Spray

Best for Exhaust Wrap

The high temp compatible silicon spray of this option helps protect your automotive parts with a fine mist that goes on evenly and dries quickly. It can withstand temps up to 1,500 degrees and works on a variety of external car parts, including the exhaust wrap. It sprays evenly and penetrates to seal and protect.

The performance of high heat spray paint can’t be matched. It’s time to put away your typical spray paints and use one that can withstand heat to produce a quality and durable finish. The ones from our list are beautiful and durable, an excellent combination for these types of jobs.