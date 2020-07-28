The best spray paints for plastic to get non-tacky coverage

A major factor in making sure that spray paint stays on plastic surfaces is the primer. Primer can either be something separate from the spray paint, or the formula may already include it. Primer helps ready a surface for spray paint application so that the spray paint has something to stick to. When primer is already added into the formula, that means the formula is meant to stick to even the slickest of surfaces.

There are all sorts of projects that could require you to use spray paint on plastic. For example, one popular project is to spray-paint outdoor and patio furniture. The wrong kind of paint on plastic chairs and tables can just slick off or, worse, become patchy and blotted on plastic surfaces. Getting the right kind of paint will help you avoid this unattractive situation entirely.

Rust-Oleum American Accents Ultra Cover 2X

Best Overall

The Rust-Oleum American Accents Ultra Cover 2X is an overall fantastic spray paint to use for interior or exterior surfaces. Apart from plastic, you can use this on other nontraditional surfaces like ceramic and metal. The primer in the paint will give it the kind of staying power that will keep a surface protected and make it look shiny and new again. The comfort tip lets you reduce finger fatigue when using it and makes it easier to reach even the tightest or oddest spaces. Paint on the color with vibrancy, and watch the paint stay where it’s supposed to.

Krylon ColorMaster Paint + Primer

Best Value

When you need a lot of spray-painting done, a can of it can only go so far. If you need a lot of painting done and you want to stick to a small budget, then the Krylon ColorMaster Paint + Primer will be the best bang for your buck. The paint can be used on plastic, metal, wood, and more. The durable Covermax technology in the formula gives this spray paint its premium color and opaque coverage. Get to spraying, and watch the color slam onto your surface with ease and dry with a satin finish.

Krylon Fusion All-In-One Paint + Primer

Best Fast-Drying

In a world where time is money, you need to spend your precious minutes working on the things you love, not waiting for paint to dry. The Krylon Fusion All-In-One Paint + Primer knows how important that time is for you, so they came up with a formula that is quick-drying. Once the paint is dried, you no longer have to worry about your fingerprints getting on to the surface or having paint chip off when it is handled. The durable paint will adhere without the need for a primer or sanding, so you can simply uncap and spray.

From interior design projects to exterior touch-ups, you will want to have a spray paint that will not fail you. The plastic chairs and decorations you paint will be better off when you use the right kind of paint for it. Deliver the high-quality job you know you can perform with these spray paints that are perfect for plastics.