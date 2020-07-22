The best colored pencils for graphic artists

Having a colored pencil set is an easy way to get your creative juices flowing. Perhaps you’re a novice designer who’s just starting to work with colored pencils or maybe you consider drawing a hobby but want to get some good ones for fun. In these cases, your main concern might be comfort and larger sets, as opposed to the highest possible quality of pigments and very specific colors. Whether you’re just beginning or an experienced artist who needs a new set, the right choice can be a catalyst for some great art.

If you’re more experienced, even just in coloring books, you should consider a more professional set of colored pencils. You then want to look for artist-grade pencils, as they will have richer tones and move more easily on paper. or just the next page in that awesome coloring book you bought. Either way, have fun. Sounds confusing? Don’t worry, we have some top picks to help you.

Artlicious Colored Pencils

Best colored pencils for beginners

If you’re buying your first set of colored pencils or are just starting out, you really want a set that’s versatile but is not too expensive. Artilicious’ Colored Pencils come in a cost-effective pack of 50 and have a 3.3 mm thickness that helps resist breaking.

Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils

Best colored pencils for professionals

If you’re more experienced, you really want to look for the highest-quality pigment to get even deeper shades and mixing. That’s exactly what Prismacolor, 75-year industry veteran, offers with its Premier series colored pencils.

Castle Art Supplies Colored Pencils Set

Best colored pencils for designers

The thing that will strike you right away with the Castle Art Supplies Colored Pencils Set is how easy it is to organize. Each pencil is named and labeled, which makes for a stunning display. It also makes it easy to grab the color you need, when you need it.

